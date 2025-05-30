Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 142,028 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,028 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $29,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

NYSE AFL opened at $102.77 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $7,609,382. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

