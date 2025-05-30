Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

