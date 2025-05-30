Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VRTS opened at $171.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.47. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.18 and a 1 year high of $252.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.41%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

