Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in CarGurus by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 265,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 165,365 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 493,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,957,776.78. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,824 shares of company stock worth $907,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

