Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of JELD-WEN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 774,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,371.82. The trade was a 3.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 762,404 shares of company stock worth $4,045,332. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Up 6.4%

JELD opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.86. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.25 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.