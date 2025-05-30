Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.