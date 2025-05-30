Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 7,739 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,974.87. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

