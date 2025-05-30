Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 502,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME opened at $17.51 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

