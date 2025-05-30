Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 272 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

