Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Venture Price Performance

Shares of Venture stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. Venture has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

Venture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.7887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This is a boost from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.89.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

