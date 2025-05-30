USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

USA Rare Earth Trading Down 3.1%

USAR opened at $8.07 on Thursday. USA Rare Earth has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Rare Earth stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Rare Earth Inc ( NASDAQ:USAR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

