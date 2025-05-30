USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
USA Rare Earth Trading Down 3.1%
USAR opened at $8.07 on Thursday. USA Rare Earth has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of USA Rare Earth
USA Rare Earth Company Profile
USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.
