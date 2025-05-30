Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 44,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.23. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

