Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 301,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2%

D stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

