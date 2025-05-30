Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $14 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,004,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 166,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $440.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.02. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $258.85 and a 1-year high of $453.02.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.29.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $3,783,319. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

