Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 125,393 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,550,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.13.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,746 shares of company stock worth $966,854. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

