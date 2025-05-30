Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 164,354 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.64 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.