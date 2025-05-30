UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.20% of RH worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 1,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in RH by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $184.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.09. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.