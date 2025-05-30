UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306,375 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of Zeta Global worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zeta Global Price Performance
Shares of ZETA stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.