Top Entertainment Stocks To Consider – May 27th

GameStop, AutoZone, and Alibaba Group are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, or providing access to entertainment content and experiences—such as film and television studios, streaming services, video-game developers, theme-park operators, and live-event promoters. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to consumer discretionary spending on leisure and media, with their performance often tied to box-office results, subscriber growth, advertising revenue, and other content-consumption metrics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 24,419,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,832,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.05 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE AZO traded down $163.94 on Tuesday, reaching $3,662.52. 172,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,692.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,455.58. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $119.60. 5,058,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,023,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $285.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

