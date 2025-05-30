Top Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 28th

Chubb, Deere & Company, and RB Global are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the farming and agribusiness value chain, including producers of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, farm machinery, and food processors. Their performance is closely tied to factors like weather patterns, global commodity prices, trade policies and technological advances in crop and livestock production. Investors sometimes view agriculture stocks as a hedge against inflation given the essential and inelastic demand for food and fiber. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,257. Chubb has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.92 and its 200-day moving average is $281.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.35. 345,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.21.

RB Global (RBA)

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.72. 1,597,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. RB Global has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $109.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54.

