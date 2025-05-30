Timothy Mahoney Sells 7,232 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Mahoney sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $172,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agrify Trading Down 3.0%

AGFY stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Agrify Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agrify

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its position in Agrify by 15.6% during the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.