Timothy Mahoney Sells 7,232 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Mahoney sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $172,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Agrify Trading Down 3.0%
AGFY stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Agrify Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.
About Agrify
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
