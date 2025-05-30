Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $37,915.95 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shay Capital Llc acquired 44,607 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $37,915.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,232.40. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shay Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Shay Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $1.09 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TLYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tilly’s by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tilly’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.