Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 30th total of 115,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THAR opened at $1.48 on Friday. Tharimmune has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Tharimmune ( NASDAQ:THAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15).

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

