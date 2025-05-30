Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,612,197.30. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $201,581.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,309.92. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,459 shares of company stock worth $7,773,380. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.59.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

