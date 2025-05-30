Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in May

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TATYY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

