Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sysco by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $123,928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $97,078,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.06 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

