Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,521 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.92% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $55,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after buying an additional 1,401,016 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,002,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 471,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 437,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $10.62 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

