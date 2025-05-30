Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,647 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.59% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $234.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

