Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a growth of 5,726.9% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 533,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Society Pass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Society Pass Price Performance
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 431.98% and a negative net margin of 171.10%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Society Pass will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Society Pass
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
