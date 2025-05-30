Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 400,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.0%

SNOW opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

