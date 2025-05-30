Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Match Group by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Trading Down 1.2%

Match Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.18 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

