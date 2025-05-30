Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $542,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

