Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.64.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $324.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $327.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

