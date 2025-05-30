Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Grows By 10,660.0%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 10,660.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHYDY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

See Also

