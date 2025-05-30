Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Declines By 95.2%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTZ opened at $18.35 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

