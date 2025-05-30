Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Expands By 13,600.0%

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance

MTPOF opened at $1.44 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Its Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

