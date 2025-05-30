Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Expands By 13,600.0%

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance
MTPOF opened at $1.44 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.
About Metropolitan Bank & Trust
