Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Grows By 23,500.0%

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 23,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the first quarter worth about $926,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:FBOT opened at $28.87 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.