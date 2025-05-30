Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.76. 1,002,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,158,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

Semtech Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,368.51. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 104,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

