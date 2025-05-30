Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director La Chevardiere Patrick De Sells 5,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

