Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 1,119 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.