S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 17,170 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

