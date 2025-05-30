S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,750,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,482,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 993,659 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

