S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.4%

WTW stock opened at $315.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $248.57 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.83 and a 200-day moving average of $319.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

