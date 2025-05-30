S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1,938.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76,566 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.