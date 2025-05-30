Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 876,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,338 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $22,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,673,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,703,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after buying an additional 376,619 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

