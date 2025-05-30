Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 4.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $31,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,077,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,226,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,364. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $671,272.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,826,540.99. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

