Robert F. Probst Sells 17,374 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 17,374 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,133,132.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,700.08. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventas Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 337.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $75.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.