Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.68 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.68 ($0.10). 136,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,001,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Revolution Beauty Group Trading Up 9.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £24.56 million, a PE ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

