Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Woodward by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total value of $1,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,585.64. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $8,918,400. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price target on Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Woodward Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of WWD stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $220.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

