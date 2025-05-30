Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $324.77 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

